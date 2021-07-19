$0.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.76 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Starbucks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.79. Starbucks posted earnings of ($0.46) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 265.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full year earnings of $2.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.09. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Starbucks.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Starbucks from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 235.8% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $3.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $114.79. The stock had a trading volume of 586,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,973,096. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.18. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $73.21 and a 12-month high of $120.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.14 billion, a PE ratio of 137.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

