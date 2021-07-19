Brokerages Expect Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) will announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Trupanion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.12). Trupanion reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 525%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full-year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.55). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.19). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Trupanion.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $154.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.79 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%.

Several research firms recently commented on TRUP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trupanion has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.33.

Shares of Trupanion stock traded up $3.07 on Monday, hitting $108.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,537. Trupanion has a 52-week low of $48.70 and a 52-week high of $126.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -250.69 and a beta of 1.91.

In other news, Director Murray B. Low sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total transaction of $56,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $32,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,159 shares of company stock valued at $1,964,233. Corporate insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 234,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

