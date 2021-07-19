Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 7,062.50 ($92.27).

CRDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Croda International to GBX 7,800 ($101.91) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Croda International from GBX 6,500 ($84.92) to GBX 7,600 ($99.29) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. HSBC raised Croda International to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 6,100 ($79.70) to GBX 8,600 ($112.36) in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) target price on shares of Croda International in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of CRDA stock traded down GBX 80.38 ($1.05) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 7,751.62 ($101.28). The company had a trading volume of 270,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,978. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 7,111.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.86, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.59. Croda International has a 1-year low of GBX 5,536 ($72.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 7,848.91 ($102.55).

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

