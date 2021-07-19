Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 7,062.50 ($92.27).

CRDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Croda International to GBX 7,800 ($101.91) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Croda International from GBX 6,500 ($84.92) to GBX 7,600 ($99.29) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. HSBC raised Croda International to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 6,100 ($79.70) to GBX 8,600 ($112.36) in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) target price on shares of Croda International in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of CRDA stock traded down GBX 80.38 ($1.05) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 7,751.62 ($101.28). The company had a trading volume of 270,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,978. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 7,111.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.86, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.59. Croda International has a 1-year low of GBX 5,536 ($72.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 7,848.91 ($102.55).

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

