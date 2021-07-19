Perigon Wealth Management LLC Invests $20.55 Million in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 64,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $20,551,000. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 2.1% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,228,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,719,128,000 after buying an additional 1,722,034 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,155,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,283,483,000 after acquiring an additional 44,806 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,698,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795,555 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,815,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $898,571,000 after purchasing an additional 682,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $629,391,000. Institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded down $5.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $352.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,189,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,327,480. The business’s 50-day moving average is $341.99. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $251.32 and a fifty-two week high of $365.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.397 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

