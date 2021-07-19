Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU) Short Interest Update

Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decrease of 46.0% from the June 15th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 471,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of LUVU stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.39. 94,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,770. Luvu Brands has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $29.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 2.14.

Luvu Brands (OTCMKTS:LUVU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Luvu Brands had a negative return on equity of 1,894.12% and a net margin of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 million for the quarter.

Luvu Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets various wellness, lifestyle, and casual seating products worldwide. The company offers Liberator Bedroom Adventure Gear, products for sensuality and intimacy. It also provides daybeds, sofas, and beanbags made from virgin and re-purposed polyurethane foam under the Jaxx brand; and medical (PPE, medical isolation gowns, and face masks) and bed therapy products, assistive in relieving medical conditions associated with acid reflux, surgery recovery, and chronic pain under the Avana brand.

