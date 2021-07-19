Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) Short Interest Up 26.3% in June

Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 959,000 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the June 15th total of 759,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9,590.0 days.

Several research firms have commented on MEGGF. Societe Generale upgraded Meggitt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays set a $6.40 target price on Meggitt and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.40.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MEGGF remained flat at $$6.40 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,392. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.81. Meggitt has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $7.06.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

