Metis (METIS) Price Tops $5.55 on Major Exchanges

Metis (CURRENCY:METIS) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Metis has a market capitalization of $3.87 million and approximately $78,191.00 worth of Metis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Metis has traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Metis coin can now be bought for $5.55 or 0.00018055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003256 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00047641 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003258 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002392 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00013179 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006558 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.33 or 0.00772643 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Metis Coin Profile

Metis (METIS) is a coin. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Metis’ total supply is 4,930,001 coins and its circulating supply is 698,411 coins. Metis’ official website is wemetis.com . Metis’ official message board is metisofficial.medium.com . Metis’ official Twitter account is @Official_Metis and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis believes in empowering individuals to attain their true potential through education. However, education is frequently underutilized due to difficulties of accessing education and students may not always have the right incentive to complete their education. Metis solves this issue by providing a direct economic incentive for users which is representative of the economic value to society that is not captured by the users themselves. Through Metis, students have a financial incentive to study and pick up skills that are in demand within society. These students learning and picking up skills that the industry is lacking can earn money while being educated. Metis enables this through its proof-of-work to mine a new MTS token. To gain MTS tokens, users will need to complete milestones in their online courses. “

Metis Coin Trading

