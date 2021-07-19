PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.83.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PNNT. Oppenheimer began coverage on PennantPark Investment in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PennantPark Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its position in PennantPark Investment by 10.1% in the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 40,744 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC raised its position in PennantPark Investment by 347.4% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 3,334,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589,267 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PennantPark Investment by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 457,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,951 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PennantPark Investment in the first quarter worth $543,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in PennantPark Investment in the first quarter worth $3,016,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNNT stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.40. The stock had a trading volume of 7,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,850. The company has a market capitalization of $429.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.99. PennantPark Investment has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $7.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.50 million. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 159.18%. On average, research analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.69%.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

Featured Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.