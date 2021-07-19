Frontier Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,060 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,825 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNH. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $443.74.

NYSE UNH traded down $5.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $414.18. The stock had a trading volume of 34,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,188,375. The stock has a market cap of $390.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $406.98. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $289.64 and a one year high of $425.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total transaction of $2,092,092.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,122,734.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.25, for a total transaction of $1,601,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,301 shares of company stock worth $6,091,573. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

