Frontier Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,142 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.7% of Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $22,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 62.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.25, for a total transaction of $7,603,750.00. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total transaction of $414,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,274,280 shares of company stock valued at $306,698,582 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.25.

Shares of PG stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $140.52. 257,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,411,592. The company has a market cap of $344.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 67.97%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

