Algorand 24 Hour Volume Hits $59.31 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 19th. During the last week, Algorand has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar. Algorand has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion and $59.31 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can now be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00002456 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00033073 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.90 or 0.00231889 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00032693 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00005640 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00011867 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001526 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 5,603,532,570 coins and its circulating supply is 3,129,683,645 coins. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Algorand

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

