Zacks: Analysts Expect Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) to Announce $0.70 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) will report earnings of $0.70 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Brooks Automation’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the highest is $0.71. Brooks Automation reported earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Brooks Automation will report full-year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Brooks Automation.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.11.

In other Brooks Automation news, Director Michael Rosenblatt sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 25,500 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.97, for a total value of $2,345,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,711 shares in the company, valued at $32,438,830.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,044 shares of company stock worth $4,956,092 over the last three months. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Brooks Automation in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Brooks Automation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Brooks Automation in the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRKS traded down $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $85.03. The stock had a trading volume of 18,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,830. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 68.00 and a beta of 1.96. Brooks Automation has a one year low of $42.65 and a one year high of $108.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

