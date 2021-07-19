KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for KBR’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.53. KBR reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KBR will report full-year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.13. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.47. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover KBR.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. KBR had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 15.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KBR shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist increased their target price on shares of KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of KBR from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.55.

KBR traded down $1.01 on Monday, reaching $37.64. The company had a trading volume of 67,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,167. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.81 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. KBR has a one year low of $21.13 and a one year high of $42.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.43%.

In other KBR news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 5,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $239,635.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,388,881.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KBR by 13.3% in the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,525,221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,333,000 after purchasing an additional 414,453 shares in the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of KBR by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 2,853,142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,248,000 after purchasing an additional 358,296 shares in the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP lifted its position in shares of KBR by 11.2% in the first quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 2,656,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,998,000 after purchasing an additional 267,816 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of KBR by 23.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,371,799 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,054,000 after purchasing an additional 446,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KBR by 7.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,355,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,454,000 after purchasing an additional 169,593 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

