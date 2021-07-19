BLAST Price Tops $0.0003 (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded down 31.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 19th. BLAST has a total market cap of $15,546.03 and approximately $597.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BLAST has traded 43.8% lower against the US dollar. One BLAST coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003272 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006229 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003286 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006320 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000120 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000105 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 106.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000465 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000023 BTC.

BLAST Coin Profile

BLAST (CRYPTO:BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,787,479 coins. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

BLAST Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLAST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLAST using one of the exchanges listed above.

