Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) Shares Gap Down to $57.15

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $57.15, but opened at $52.98. Discovery shares last traded at $52.93, with a volume of 405 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Discovery from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.35. The company has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Discovery stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,000. Discovery makes up about 3.0% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

