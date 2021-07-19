Short Interest in Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMEHF) Declines By 39.8%

Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMEHF) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 95,400 shares, a decline of 39.8% from the June 15th total of 158,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 954.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nomura Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Nomura Real Estate stock remained flat at $$25.90 during midday trading on Monday. Nomura Real Estate has a 12-month low of $24.02 and a 12-month high of $25.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.66.

Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate company in Japan and internationally. The company develops, leases, and manages office buildings, commercial facilities, logistics facilities, and hotels; develops and sells condominiums and houses; operates housing with services for the elderly; develops rental properties; provides Internet advertising services for housing and living assistance services; provides asset management services for real estate securitization, including REITs and private placement funds and securities funds; and provides real estate brokerage and consulting, insurance agency, and real estate information Website management services.

