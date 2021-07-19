Short Interest in Oracle Co. Japan (OTCMKTS:OCLCF) Expands By 27.9%

Oracle Co. Japan (OTCMKTS:OCLCF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 102,800 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the June 15th total of 80,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,028.0 days.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Oracle Co. Japan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

OCLCF remained flat at $$89.81 during trading hours on Monday. Oracle Co. Japan has a 52 week low of $89.81 and a 52 week high of $89.81.

Oracle Corporation Japan engages in the development and sale of software and hardware products and solutions in Japan. The company operates in three segments: Cloud and License, Hardware Systems, and Services. It sells software solutions, such as relational database management software, middleware, and applications; hardware, including servers, storage devices, and network devices; and cloud services through Internet and other networks, as well as provides software license update rights and technical support.

