Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Sells 90 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 43.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 118 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. MRJ Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock traded down $62.63 on Monday, hitting $3,511.00. The company had a trading volume of 144,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,585,516. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,871.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,384.64.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total transaction of $1,599,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,108,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,283 shares of company stock worth $450,786,186 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4,600.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,165.46.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

