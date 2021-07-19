Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Sells 90 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 43.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 118 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. MRJ Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.03% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AMZN stock traded down $62.63 on Monday, hitting $3,511.00. The company had a trading volume of 144,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,585,516. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,871.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,384.64.
In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total transaction of $1,599,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,108,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,283 shares of company stock worth $450,786,186 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4,600.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,165.46.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
