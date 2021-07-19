New England Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

New England Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth $30,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

MRK stock traded down $1.63 on Monday, hitting $76.39. The company had a trading volume of 462,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,888,115. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.71 and a 12-month high of $87.80. The company has a market capitalization of $193.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.05.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on MRK. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

