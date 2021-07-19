Q Global Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 150,000 Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC)

Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,000. Q Global Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,900,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,482,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,966,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,940,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,936,000. 91.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KVSC stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.97. 7,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,533. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $10.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.97.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

