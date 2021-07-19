Analysts Set Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) PT at $19.83

Shares of Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSTR shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Capstar Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Capstar Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised Capstar Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other news, CFO Denis J. Duncan bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $379,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,304. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Denis J. Duncan bought 9,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.13 per share, with a total value of $203,693.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,317.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 31,640 shares of company stock worth $620,153 and sold 7,500 shares worth $153,225. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Capstar Financial by 3.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 9.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 3.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capstar Financial stock traded down $0.50 on Monday, reaching $19.83. 1,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,579. Capstar Financial has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $23.00. The firm has a market cap of $438.14 million, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.02.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 24.25%. The company had revenue of $32.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.63 million. Analysts anticipate that Capstar Financial will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Capstar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.90%.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

