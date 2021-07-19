Redmile Group LLC Sells 103,036 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Redmile Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 280,057 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 103,036 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $67,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at about $800,023,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cigna by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,603,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,156,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,788 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,320,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $899,486,000 after purchasing an additional 739,993 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 664.9% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 617,027 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $149,160,000 after purchasing an additional 536,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Cigna by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,188,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $287,355,000 after purchasing an additional 520,573 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

In related news, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total transaction of $1,148,318.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,548.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 6,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.39, for a total transaction of $1,585,205.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,688 shares in the company, valued at $26,480,878.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 119,021 shares of company stock valued at $30,617,013. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CI. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 target price for the company. Truist raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.68.

NYSE:CI traded down $6.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $227.26. 28,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,791,705. The business has a fifty day moving average of $246.56. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $158.84 and a 12 month high of $272.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.69 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.68%.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.