Brokerages Set Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) Price Target at $57.00

Shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CICC Research upgraded Noah from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $53.50 to $57.80 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Noah from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Get Noah alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Noah by 224.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Noah during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Noah by 30.3% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Noah by 34.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Noah by 300.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOAH traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $42.57. 3,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,633. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.08 and a beta of 1.40. Noah has a 12 month low of $24.77 and a 12 month high of $52.77.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $186.93 million during the quarter. Noah had a positive return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 15.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that Noah will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Noah

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending and Other Services.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.