Analysts Expect Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Sol-Gel Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to ($0.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sol-Gel Technologies.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $21.00) on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

SLGL stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.25. The company had a trading volume of 20,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,512. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $16.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sol-Gel Technologies by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 6,480 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Sol-Gel Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sol-Gel Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.27% of the company’s stock.

Sol-Gel Technologies Company Profile

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, a novel, once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma; and Erlotinib, Tapinarof, and roflumilast to treat psoriasis and other medical conditions.

