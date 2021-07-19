SKALE Network Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $17.59 Million (SKL)

SKALE Network (CURRENCY:SKL) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One SKALE Network coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000606 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SKALE Network has a total market cap of $225.12 million and $17.59 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SKALE Network has traded down 17.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003265 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00047365 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003266 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002393 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00013099 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006576 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $235.01 or 0.00767240 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

About SKALE Network

SKALE Network (CRYPTO:SKL) is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,276,664,349 coins and its circulating supply is 1,213,100,288 coins. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork . SKALE Network’s official website is skale.network . The official message board for SKALE Network is skale.network/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users. N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network. SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California and also operates in Kharkiv, Ukraine. “

SKALE Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SKALE Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SKALE Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SKALE Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

