Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Downgraded by Odeon Capital Group

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CMA. DA Davidson raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Comerica from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Comerica in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.50 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Comerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.73.

Shares of NYSE CMA traded down $2.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.79. 41,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,453,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.95. Comerica has a 1-year low of $34.46 and a 1-year high of $79.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.60.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Comerica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $58,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,600 shares of company stock worth $642,176 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in Comerica by 6,812.7% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,087,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,434 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,964,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Comerica by 1,892.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,062,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,980 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Comerica by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,459,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,859,000 after purchasing an additional 673,248 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $667,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

