Duquesne Family Office LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 204,650 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,776,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.95.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $2,580,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,784.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FIS traded down $5.29 on Monday, reaching $143.25. 24,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,324,355. The stock has a market cap of $88.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -390.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.66. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.17 and a fifty-two week high of $156.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

