Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Short Interest Update

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 94,300 shares, a decrease of 38.4% from the June 15th total of 153,100 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

In other Medalist Diversified REIT news, major shareholder Ault Global Holdings, Inc. sold 1,480,000 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total value of $2,723,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 16,240 shares of company stock worth $44,765. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT by 214.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 53,487 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Medalist Diversified REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medalist Diversified REIT by 150.0% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 21,742 shares during the last quarter. 1.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDRR traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.10. 12,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,989,436. Medalist Diversified REIT has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.43.

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Maryland corporation formed on September 28, 2015. Beginning with our taxable year ended December 31, 2017, we believe that we have operated in a manner qualifying us as a real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ), and we have elected to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.

