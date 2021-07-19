Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) Short Interest Update

Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 94,400 shares, a decline of 46.2% from the June 15th total of 175,400 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 87,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Western Standard LLC increased its stake in Marlin Business Services by 92.0% in the first quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 343,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after acquiring an additional 164,403 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marlin Business Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $853,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marlin Business Services by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 764,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,433,000 after buying an additional 37,457 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Marlin Business Services by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 364,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,970,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Marlin Business Services in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRLN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.65. 170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Marlin Business Services has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $23.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.70. The company has a market capitalization of $272.48 million, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.15.

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.62. Marlin Business Services had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $17.48 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%.

Marlin Business Services Company Profile

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company's products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. It offers lease finance to approximately 100 categories of equipment.

