Maxcoin (MAX) Price Hits $0.0049

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 19th. One Maxcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. Maxcoin has a total market capitalization of $302,072.25 and approximately $44.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,739.62 or 1.00049302 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00033091 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $342.51 or 0.01114776 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $135.53 or 0.00441124 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.85 or 0.00331481 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006301 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00005550 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004511 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00049095 BTC.

About Maxcoin

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Maxcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

