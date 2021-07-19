Brokerages Expect American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Will Post Earnings of $2.34 Per Share

Equities analysts expect American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) to post $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for American Tower’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.40. American Tower reported earnings per share of $2.07 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Tower will report full year earnings of $9.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $9.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $10.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.59 to $10.78. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover American Tower.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%.

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.73.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,187,962.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,612 shares of company stock valued at $17,312,747. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in American Tower by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,556,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,261,099,000 after acquiring an additional 208,020 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in American Tower by 6.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,164,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,951,846,000 after acquiring an additional 487,466 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Tower by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,038,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,917,477,000 after acquiring an additional 147,445 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in American Tower by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,775,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,619,757,000 after acquiring an additional 54,375 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in American Tower by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,206,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,483,787,000 after acquiring an additional 91,490 shares during the period. 87.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $3.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $278.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020,776. American Tower has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $284.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $264.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $1.27 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 60.19%.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

