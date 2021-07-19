Mason Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,000 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Mason Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up approximately 0.1% of Mason Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,440,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,544,390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115,450 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $451,166,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 211.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,049,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $670,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,627 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 269.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,129,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $297,852,000 after acquiring an additional 823,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,482,492 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $654,660,000 after acquiring an additional 597,444 shares in the last quarter. 71.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 13,700 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.42, for a total transaction of $5,156,954.00. Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.46, for a total value of $1,862,300.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,940 shares of company stock valued at $9,369,737. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays set a $437.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $351.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.45.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $14.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $350.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,051,858. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.52 and a 12-month high of $393.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $370.37.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 33.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.