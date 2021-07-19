Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 31,504 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 74.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 31,504 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,263,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,029,544,000 after buying an additional 4,703,848 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,904,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,768,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,031 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $1,648,683,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,005,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,265,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,019,777,000 after buying an additional 3,710,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.97. The company had a trading volume of 464,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,100,699. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $64.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.23.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.30.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

