Frontier Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 0.8% of Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.44.

JNJ stock traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $166.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,557,992. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.30.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

