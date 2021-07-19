Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.40 Million

Wall Street analysts expect One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) to announce $14.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for One Stop Systems’ earnings. One Stop Systems reported sales of $11.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that One Stop Systems will report full-year sales of $59.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $58.10 million to $60.22 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $66.65 million, with estimates ranging from $65.30 million to $68.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow One Stop Systems.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 2.18%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. upgraded One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Benchmark upped their price objective on One Stop Systems from $3.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Noble Financial upgraded One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on One Stop Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. One Stop Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.32.

Shares of NASDAQ OSS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.00. 1,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,095. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.55 million, a PE ratio of 84.67 and a beta of 2.06. One Stop Systems has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSS. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 88,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 16,752 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of One Stop Systems in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 75.0% in the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of One Stop Systems in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 21.06% of the company’s stock.

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to OEM servers virtually; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

