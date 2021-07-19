$0.88 EPS Expected for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) will report earnings of $0.88 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.87. Sonoco Products posted earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.63. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sonoco Products.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SON. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Sonoco Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.33.

In related news, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 7,204 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $489,511.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,669,068.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP James A. Harrell III sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $52,404.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,542,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,100 shares of company stock valued at $752,759 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,867,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $687,907,000 after buying an additional 743,963 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,208,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,077,000 after acquiring an additional 128,679 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,862,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,887,000 after acquiring an additional 191,383 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,817,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,058,000 after acquiring an additional 143,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,513,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,674,000 after acquiring an additional 132,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SON traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.50. 26,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,760. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.09. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $48.20 and a 1 year high of $69.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.79%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sonoco Products (SON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.