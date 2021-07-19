Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) will post $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.37. Watts Water Technologies reported earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 74.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.67 to $4.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $5.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Watts Water Technologies.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $413.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.58 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 8.06%. Watts Water Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share.

WTS traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $142.39. 3,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,270. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.87. Watts Water Technologies has a 1 year low of $82.77 and a 1 year high of $147.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.80%.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $303,315.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 324,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $7,989,569.28. Insiders have sold 384,767 shares of company stock valued at $16,136,552 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 479,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,412,000 after purchasing an additional 27,426 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2,040.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 5,928 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

