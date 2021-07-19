Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) PT Raised to C$23.75 at National Bank Financial

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial to C$23.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.85% from the company’s current price.

KMP.UN has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$21.75 price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. National Bankshares set a C$22.00 price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.25 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Laurentian set a C$21.75 price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.23.

Shares of KMP.UN traded down C$0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$20.86. 118,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,516. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$19.98. Killam Apartment REIT has a 52 week low of C$15.87 and a 52 week high of C$21.57. The stock has a market cap of C$2.28 billion and a PE ratio of 15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.47, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

