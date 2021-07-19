Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Price Target Raised to C$9.00 at National Bank Financial

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial to C$9.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.40% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price target on Extendicare to C$8.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Laurentian increased their price target on Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$8.25 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$8.32.

Shares of EXE stock traded down C$0.12 on Monday, hitting C$8.38. The company had a trading volume of 159,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,484. The stock has a market cap of C$750.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 436.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97. Extendicare has a twelve month low of C$5.06 and a twelve month high of C$8.71.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$322.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$306.90 million. As a group, analysts expect that Extendicare will post 0.2696868 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Extendicare

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

