Digitex City (DGTX) Price Down 33.3% This Week

Digitex City (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 19th. In the last seven days, Digitex City has traded 33.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Digitex City coin can currently be bought for $0.0135 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Digitex City has a total market cap of $12.57 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Digitex City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003250 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00047660 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002435 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00013216 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006547 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $238.00 or 0.00773336 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Digitex City Coin Profile

Digitex City (DGTX) is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex City’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex City’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . Digitex City’s official message board is digitexfutures.com/news . Digitex City’s official website is digitexcity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

