Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.83.

A number of brokerages have commented on AOMR. Wolfe Research began coverage on Angel Oak Mortgage in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on Angel Oak Mortgage in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Angel Oak Mortgage in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Angel Oak Mortgage in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Angel Oak Mortgage in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of AOMR traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.71. 1,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,480. Angel Oak Mortgage has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $18.94.

In other news, Director Michael Fierman acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $475,000.00. Also, General Counsel Dory Black acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $34,200.00.

About Angel Oak Mortgage

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

