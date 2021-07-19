$2.91 EPS Expected for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) will report $2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.94 and the lowest is $2.86. Arrow Electronics posted earnings of $1.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full-year earnings of $11.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.65 to $12.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $12.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.30 to $13.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Arrow Electronics.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.57. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $108.32. 10,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,224. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Arrow Electronics has a 1-year low of $66.50 and a 1-year high of $124.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.84. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.54.

In other Arrow Electronics news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 7,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total transaction of $898,513.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 13,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total transaction of $1,537,427.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,092,333.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,414 shares of company stock worth $25,141,311 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,207,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $909,584,000 after acquiring an additional 532,677 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 22.7% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 3,149,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,020,000 after buying an additional 582,960 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 0.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,056,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,680,000 after buying an additional 10,991 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 6.1% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,816,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,251,000 after buying an additional 104,546 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 958,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,106,000 after buying an additional 21,207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

