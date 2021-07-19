Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $165.81 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) will report $165.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Resources Connection’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $166.07 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $165.55 million. Resources Connection posted sales of $178.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Resources Connection will report full-year sales of $623.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $622.75 million to $623.27 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $678.58 million, with estimates ranging from $672.69 million to $684.47 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Resources Connection.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGP. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resources Connection in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Resources Connection during the first quarter worth $80,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Resources Connection by 15.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Resources Connection by 76.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,938 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Resources Connection in the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RGP traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.37. 2,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,939. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. Resources Connection has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $15.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas.

