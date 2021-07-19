Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Short Interest Update

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the June 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 18.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 2.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,116 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 1.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 93,233 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period.

NASDAQ CGO traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,572. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.04. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 12th.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Company Profile

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

