Psagot Investment House Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. lowered its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 85,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $18,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.07.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $7.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $222.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,707,058. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.75. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $146.21 and a one year high of $234.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $154.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

