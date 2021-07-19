Psagot Investment House Ltd. Buys 98,579 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 958,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,579 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $37,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 26,265 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 68,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 6,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 156.6% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 523,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,245,000 after acquiring an additional 319,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.79. 1,729,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,489,395. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.32. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.95 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $315.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.54.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on BAC shares. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.