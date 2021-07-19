$16.28 Billion in Sales Expected for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) This Quarter

Analysts expect MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to post $16.28 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MetLife’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.55 billion and the lowest is $16.01 billion. MetLife reported sales of $13.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MetLife will report full year sales of $65.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $64.20 billion to $66.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $66.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $63.00 billion to $68.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MetLife.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. MetLife had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. MetLife’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

MET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet cut shares of MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MetLife has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.43.

In other MetLife news, EVP Esther Lee sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $505,128.00. Also, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $710,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,784,172.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.9% in the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 41,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 17.2% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 102,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 15,087 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 51.3% in the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 471,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,202,000 after purchasing an additional 159,774 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the second quarter valued at $821,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3.5% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 50,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MET traded down $2.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.48. 303,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,309,620. MetLife has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $67.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

