Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust Makes New Investment in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust purchased a new position in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,714,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000,000. Coupang accounts for about 1.3% of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust owned approximately 0.33% of Coupang at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at $63,769,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at $31,710,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coupang during the 1st quarter worth $10,857,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Coupang during the 1st quarter worth $130,425,000. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers purchased a new stake in Coupang during the 1st quarter worth $141,000,000. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coupang alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Coupang in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Coupang in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

Shares of NYSE CPNG traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,522,758. Coupang, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $69.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Coupang Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.