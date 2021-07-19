QVT Financial LP Purchases Shares of 515,858 Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

QVT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 515,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,696,000. Liberty Latin America comprises approximately 0.5% of QVT Financial LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. QVT Financial LP owned about 0.22% of Liberty Latin America as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LILAK. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 464.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 147.4% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Liberty Latin America from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of Liberty Latin America stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $13.39. The company had a trading volume of 15,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,231. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.47 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.12.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter.

Liberty Latin America Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

