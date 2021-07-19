Berkshire Hathaway Inc Sells 10,815,047 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc reduced its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 37.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,882,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,815,047 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 0.5% of Berkshire Hathaway Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Berkshire Hathaway Inc owned approximately 0.71% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $1,378,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,774,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,283,000 after acquiring an additional 671,918 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,455,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,289,000 after buying an additional 6,063,098 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $2,250,767,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,733,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,680,000 after buying an additional 2,063,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,251,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,811,000 after buying an additional 4,112,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.37. 426,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,888,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.71 and a 52 week high of $87.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.05. The stock has a market cap of $193.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.77%.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

